Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $946.06.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $956.23 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $665.45 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $932.55 and a 200-day moving average of $878.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

