Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $406,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $898,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AEM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.