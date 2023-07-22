Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average of $201.95.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

