Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 209 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $341.76 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.69 and its 200 day moving average is $303.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

