Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 42,719 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,888. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

