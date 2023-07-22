Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 76.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Par Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 531,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

