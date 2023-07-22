Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.64 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.64. 1,641,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,223. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.