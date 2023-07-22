Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,982,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,745,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.