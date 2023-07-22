Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after buying an additional 465,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

