Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 76,732 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,215. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

