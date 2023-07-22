Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,974. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $37,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

