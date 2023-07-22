W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $769.00. 320,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,638. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $471.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $723.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.