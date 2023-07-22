W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $768.92 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $471.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $723.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

