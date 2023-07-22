W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $240,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

