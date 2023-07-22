W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than W. R. Berkley
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.