W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 2,541,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
