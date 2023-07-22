W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 2,541,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.