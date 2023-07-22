Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.19

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00010668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $89.75 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.23 or 1.00011098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.23563097 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,687,275.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.