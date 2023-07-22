Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,408,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

