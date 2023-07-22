Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $98,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 170,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,261,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $216.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

