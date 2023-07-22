Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,315 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $116,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,803,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Intuit by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.4% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $492.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $508.09. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

