Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $97,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $92.13 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

