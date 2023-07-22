Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 486,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $130,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.95 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

