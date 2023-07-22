Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 314,792 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314,792 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of Minerals Technologies worth $92,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

