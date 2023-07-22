Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $141.49 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $141,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day moving average is $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.64 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

