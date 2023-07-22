Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,083,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $107,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

