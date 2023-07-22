Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 71,357 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $96,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 43,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 21,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

