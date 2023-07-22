Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 188,197 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $114,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $314.80 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

