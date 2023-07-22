Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $102,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

