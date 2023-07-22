VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Shares Up 2.6%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.38. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

FORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.65.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

