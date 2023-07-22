Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.00.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.