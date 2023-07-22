Verizon Communications’ (VZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

VZ stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

