Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 25,179,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,357. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

