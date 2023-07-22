Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VBTX. TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $81,523. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 229,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

