Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 29,230 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,120,385.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,919,698.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Bodner sold 29,910 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,085,733.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $266,570.10.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $247,656.64.

On Thursday, May 18th, Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 442,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,423,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

