Verge Achieves Market Cap of $90.16 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $90.16 million and $9.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00313179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.18 or 0.00816859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00542309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00126153 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,452,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

