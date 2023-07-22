Verasity Price Reaches $0.0046 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $47.43 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

