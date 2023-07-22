Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

