Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,769 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

