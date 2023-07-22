Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,586,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $42.92 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.