Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 263 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.78.

LPL Financial stock opened at $230.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

