Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

