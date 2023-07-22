Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 942 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

