Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,136 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 2,395,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

