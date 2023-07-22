Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $505,457.43 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $505,457.43 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,477,564,914 coins and its circulating supply is 2,477,564,911 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

