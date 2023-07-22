Velas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $428,339.50 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and approximately $428,339.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00045927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,477,564,889 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

