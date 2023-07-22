Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wind River Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Wind River Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

VTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The company has a market capitalization of $311.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

