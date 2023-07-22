Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 185,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.70 and a fifty-two week high of $185.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

