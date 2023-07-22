Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $604,029,000,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

