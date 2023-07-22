Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 421,002 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VONE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,057. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

