Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.23. 70,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,741. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $194.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

