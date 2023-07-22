Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VV stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $207.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $209.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.